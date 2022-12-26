Platinum Evara collaborates with 3 young women influencers

26 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Platinum Evara jewellery collaborates with three young women influencers to roll out its new campaign. It has also partnered with lifestyle magazine Grazia. The first piece of content features Yohani, the Sri Lankan singer and songwriter, the second stars South Indian actress Mrinalini Ravi, the third video in the series features actor and model Aisha Ahmed.

Speaking on this campaign, Sujala Martis, Consumer Marketing Director, PGI- India said: “Platinum EVARA has always stood for a celebration of womanhood. Through this campaign, we wanted to strike a chord with today’s younger women who value authenticity & being true to who they are as individuals. They desire the freedom to live from the heart & revel in their independence. For them, self-acceptance, self-growth & self-love are all critical aspects of embracing who they are unabashedly. Jewellery to them is an emotion, it represents their style and individuality.”

Tenzin Wangdi, Creative Director, Famous Innovations who helped shape this campaign added: “The joy of being a woman is something that’s meant to be celebrated. And that’s what the campaign is all about. #FromMyPOV marks the desire and free will of young women today who know that their biggest victory is in being themselves, unapologetically. In this campaign, we get up close and personal with the three influencers and hear what they have to say, in their own fabulously feminine style.”