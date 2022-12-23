Pitchfork Partners appointed by Quest Investment Advisors

23 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Quest Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd, Equity Portfolio Management Service provider has now appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting as its communication partner. The Mumbai-based consultancy firm will help Quest Investment Advisors to build and elevate brand awareness and reach out to all the relevant stakeholders.

Aniruddha Sarkar, Chief Investment Officer, Quest Investment Advisors, said: “Indians are born with a savings mindset and the bias has always been towards physical assets like real estate, fixed income securities like Bank fixed deposits and Gold. Equity as an asset class has always been the lesser preferred asset, but that perception has been changing over the past few years. After making strong progress, still only 6% of the Indian population is investing into equities and has a long way to go before it catches up with that of other emerging markets. As a major player in investment management, we see this as our responsibility in increasing the awareness among the population towards equity investment as a wealth creation tool. In this endeavour, we have partnered with Pitchfork Partners who will help us reach out to multiple stakeholders and create awareness about our investment philosophy and wealth creation approach. We firmly believe that Pitchfork Partners possesses the drive that will help in enhancing brand awareness and salience.”

Added Jaideep Shergill, Co-founder, Pitchfork Partners: “We are delighted to partner with Quest Investment Advisors. There is a strong need in India to educate the population and organizations on the benefits of several investment opportunities that will help them lead their businesses or achieve personal family goals in a seamless manner. We are committed to assisting Quest Investment Advisors in building their reputation through strategic outreach and insight-driven communication efforts.”