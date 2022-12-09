Pernod Ricard India promotes eco-conscious consumption

By Our Staff

Pernod Ricard India (PRI), a multinational alcohol beverage company , unveiled its #OneForOurPlanet campaign, which sets in motion the elimination of 100% permanent mono-cartons from its packaging by June 2023. The campaign aims to bring together ‘responsible consumption’ practices and nudge today’s purpose-driven consumers to make eco-conscious decisions.

Talking about the initiative, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said: “The world has entered a new era of sustainability and we are catering to consumers who are becoming increasingly eco-conscious. They are seeking brands and products that bolster a sustainable impact on the environment and planet at large. As a responsible corporate citizen present in India for over 25 years, sustainability is key to Pernod Ricard India’s operations and our new campaign #OneForOurPlanet is a testament to our commitment. Through this campaign we aim to inspire consumers to not only make eco-conscious purchase decisions but also champion this cause and help us evangelize this into a larger movement. We are humbly proud of this initiative and also urge our industry peers and partners to unbox their ‘spirits’ and join this initiative that’s another one for our planet.”