Partha Sinha wins the Distinguished Alumnus Award at IIT Kharagpur

27 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Partha Sinha, President at the Times of India group and President of the Advertising Club has been conferred the prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Kharagpur. The previous awardees included Sundar Pichai, Arvind Kejriwal etc.

The concluding part of his citation reads: “In recognition of his significant contribution as a brand strategist and exemplary works in media and communication, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has decided to honour him with the Distinguished Alumnus Award on the occasion of the 68th convocation of the institute.”

Reacting to the award, Sinha said: “There’s nothing more gratifying than being recognised by your own alma mater. IIT Kharagpur has shaped me as an individual. I will forever be indebted to my professors and my friends from IIT Kharagpur for their contributions in my life and career.”

Sinha has a B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.