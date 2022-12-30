Parle-G launches three-film campaign to enhance brand

By Our Staff

Parle-G biscuits launches a campaign to enhance the equity of the brand. The three-film campaign created by Thought Blurb Communications tells simple stories that show the protagonist child as empathetic, clever and decisive. All the qualities that come together to create the Parle-G ‘Genius’.

Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products speaks about the brand’s core values and the need for the messaging to be consistent over time. “Parle-G has always spoken from the child’s perspective. A child creates social connections with siblings, family, friends and others they care about in very different ways. Empathy comes easily at an early age and in uncomplicated terms. Before they are lost to age and practicality, an understanding of others can be rather sincere and honest. Taking this into account, the messaging has to acknowledge the child’s feelings and give it voice.”

Vinod Kunj, CCO & Managing Director at Thought Blurb added: “Following a campaign thought over years and growing the brand with it requires a firm hold on the steering wheel. From our previous outings on the brand in 2018 & 2020, we had to find a growth path. That was the challenge. We knew that we needed to stay timeless with our thinking, while keeping the overall brand thought in our sights. We know the stories had to resonate with audience across age groups and geographies, since this being broadcast in 13 languages. One of the endearing aspects of the campaign is the song that paraphrases the idea, and to see it shining through in every language is rewarding.”