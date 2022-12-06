Ogilvy & Hindu message on wildlife conservation

06 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

On World Wildlife Conservation Day, The Hindu and its agency partner, Ogilvy Bangalore have renewed their resolve to save the environment. The Hindu featured ‘The Other Obituary’ grieves the loss of flora and fauna that were killed due to human intervention. ‘The Other Obituary was released in the newspaper on December 4, 2022 and will be featured every week in ‘The Other Obituaries’ section online.

Said Sharat Kuttikat, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy India (South): “Losing a loved one is an agonising experience; the loss of any member of our extended families from the wild should feel no different. In this context, ‘The Other Obituary’ is a provocative piece and the need of the hour. By reporting deaths of animals, birds and our precious natural resources, we hope the section brings into focus human cruelty and negligence that needs to stop.”