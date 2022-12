Numeric UPS urges people to Disconnect from digital world

28 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Numeric Company, a UPS manufacturer and supplier, has unveiled its new year film themed #DisconnectToConnect. The film reminds people to connect with one another in real life and spend less time on screens.

Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric UPS said: “In today’s time, everyone is busy scrolling over their smart devices and rarely finds time to enjoy their life in its true essence. It’s time for all of us to remind ourselves of living in the moment and feeling a positive ignition. This new year, we must disconnect from the digital world whenever possible, in order to have real-life conversations, spend time with family, play sports, go hiking, and just embrace the world around us.”