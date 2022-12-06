Novo Nordisk India launches campaign with Kapil Dev

05 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company, has engaged former Indian men’s cricket team captain Kapil Dev to launch its ‘Break the Partnership’ campaign.

Said Vikrant Shrotriya, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India: “At Novo Nordisk, patient centricity lies at the core of everything we do. Diabetes with obesity can jointly coexist and this partnership is often not addressed adequately in clinical practice. The combination can further lead to serious complications for people living with type 2 diabetes.10-16 The diabetes management landscape has evolved over the years to bring about medical therapies that target blood sugar alongside reducing weight. Our newly launched ‘Break the Partnership’ #WeightinDiabetes campaign educates people about the impact of weight in diabetes, encourages them to consult their doctor to explore newer treatment options to manage not just blood sugar but also weight in diabetes and curtail onset and progression of complicated comorbidities. We are hopeful the initiative will help us inspire strong action among PwD in the country.”