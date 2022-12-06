Noise onboards Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

05 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Cricketer Virat Kohli has joined actor Taapsee Pannu and cricketer Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador of Noise, the smartwatch offering.

Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli as a Noisemaker. Our leadership in the smartwatch domain perfectly mirrors the journey Virat has undertaken to become a fan favourite the world over. With our continuous zeal to listen to the noise within, coupled with the need to deliver a power-packed performance, we are certain that his association with Virat will further bolster our connect with the young audience in India and overseas.”