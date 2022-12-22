Nahar Group unveils its new brand campaign

21 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Nahar Group, Mumbai’s real estate builders and developers, has unveiled a new brand campaign for its project Amaryllis Towers and Plaza at Chandivali, Powai. It has positioned it as ‘Smart Homes for Smart People’.

Speaking about the new project Manju Yagnik, Vice-Chairperson of Nahar Group & Sr. Vice President, NAREDCO- Maharashtra said: “Nahar Group’s mission is to construct landmark projects for consumers that provide a perfect and self-sustaining living environment. Amaryllis Towers provides homes with ample space designed to optimise the layout, a well-connected location and state-of-the-art amenities. As customers continue to embrace a digital lifestyle, a surge in demand for smart home accessories is only to be expected.”