Mensa acquires MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet

22 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Mensa Brands, a startup unicorn led by ex -Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan, partnered with India Lifestyle Network (ILS) and acquired MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet. The latest acquisitions will enhance Mensa’s digital brand-building capabilities and provide synergies in building a next-gen, digital-first consumer company, notes a communique. Post-acquisition, the three platforms will continue to operate as independent brands and destinations in their respective segments.

Said Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands: “Our vision at Mensa is to build a technology and content-enabled portfolio of lifestyle brands. With MensXP and iDiva’s deep understanding of the young Indian audiences, robust content creation capabilities, and credible creator network, together we will build clutter-breaking and culture-defining lifestyle brands. We are excited to partner with Angad and his team as they bring complementary skills while sharing common values. We look forward to harnessing the synergies we share and build customer-loved household brands. ”

Added Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet, said: “We are proud to have nurtured and developed such iconic brands for the next generation of India. More than just being content destinations, these brands have proven to be impactful in shaping customer purchase behavior. Ananth and Mensa have a powerful concept, and these businesses will certainly help accelerate their vision. We are proud of our teams and of Angad, the leader and conceptual force behind the businesses, and wish them the best at Mensa.”

Angad Bhatia, Founder & CEO MensXP, iDiva, said: “At our core, our brands have always created stories that matter to this generation. India Lifestyle Network started as a way for our community to consume media. It is increasingly becoming a platform where they discover new products, get inspired by fashion, beauty, and health, and make better lifestyle choices. India Lifestyle Network and Mensa will together be a formidable force in content commerce. We are excited to work closely with Ananth and the larger Mensa team in building a house of brands.”