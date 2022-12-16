Mediaperson of the Year: Fri, Dec 23

16 Dec,2022

By A Correspondent

We had said we will announce the 2022 MxMIndia Mediaperson of the Year on December 16. But there’s a slight delay. We will announce it next Friday, December 23.

As our readers are aware, over the last few years, the MxMIndia Mediaperson of the Year has earned the reputation of being the most credible barometer of the highest performer(s) in the fields of advertising, media and marketing in India in a calendar year.

Realising that many award shows are held at the end of the year and hence there is a tendency to only recall and accord importance to those who make an impact in the latter part of the year. MxMIndia instituted a process where we reviewed people and entities through the year by having periodic reviews and compiling the various high performers at the end of June. We didn’t do that too often last year, but this we did.

Last year’s winner (2o21) of the accolade was The Wire. In 2020, it was the Independent Journalist. In 2019, it was Sidharth Rao for mainstreaming digital in creative advertising. In 2018, it was Piyush Pandey and in the previous year, it was Arnab Goswami for the launch of Republic TV. In 2016, we had Dentsu Aegis Network South Asia CEO Ashish Bhasin and for 2015 it was the BARC India core team of Punit Goenka, Shashi Sinha and Partho Dasgupta. That was the first year we gave away the award, virtually of course.

The award will be presented online (on MxMIndia) on Friday, December 16, 2022. 88 days. Wait for it.