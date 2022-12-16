Manoj Bajpayee endorses ManipalCigna Health Insurance

By Our Staff

ManipalCigna Health Insurance has launched two brand films around the significance of their new tagline ‘Expert Ki Suno, Sahi Chuno’ starring brand ambassador Manoj Bajpayee. The campaign is executed by digital marketing agency, Puretech Digital.

Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said: “We have been associated with Puretech Digital for a year now, and the agency has contributed greatly with the Performance Marketing plug-in to amplify our new brand films and ManipalCigna’s brand positioning message, ‘Expert Ki Suno, Sahi Chuno’ which aims to convey the company’s overarching expertise in Health Insurance and its product benefits such as fully loaded comprehensive products, quick and easy claim settlement and a better healthcare experience. This campaign is a testimony of a stronger future for our digital growth, and will help us seek deeper penetration into the market.”

Speaking on the success of the campaign, Parthiv Majmudar, Vice President – Digital Marketing at ManipalCigna Health Insurance, added: “This campaign was centered towards achieving greater market penetration by reaching a large target of potential audience. We wanted ManipalCigna to be synonymous to assurance & expertise, when it comes to health insurance. This was made possible in partnership with Puretech Digital by tapping into the most apt timings, best-resulting channels, and highly effective strategies, thereby yielding great results for our business goals.”