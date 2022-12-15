Makani Creatives appoints Aejaz Khan as CEO

By Our Staff

As a step towards redefining their approach and charting a new trajectory of growth, Makani Creatives appoints Aejaz Khan as chief executive officer (CEO). An industry veteran, Khan was Managing Director and Global Head of Account at Spark44 before this move.

With this appointment, Makani Creatives wants to stride towards excelling in partnering its clients and their ambitions, with an eye on growth simultaneously. His mandate will be to further strengthen the agency’s reputation in the industry. Khan will be responsible for monitoring the company’s performance across all dimensions.

Sameer Makani, Co-founder, Makani Creatives said: “Our primary goal is to build a future-focused marketing communications company. I am pleased to welcome on board Aejaz Khan, who will play an instrumental role in accelerating the pace of our transformation and channelizing our talent’s firepower, by building and harnessing the intensity and creative prowess of Makani Creatives”