Leo Burnett unveils 3-film campaign for Quaker Oats Muesli

15 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Quaker Oats Company, breakfast cereal brand, has unveiled a special campaign ‘Ab Breakfast Ko Banao Unskippable Breakfast’ for its recently introduced ready-to-eat cereals, Quaker Oats Muesli. As part of the campaign, three films have been launched underlining how breakfast can be made an unvarying part of people’s daily lives by adding the nutritious, scrumptious and easy-to-make Quaker Oats Muesli.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Sonam Bikram Vij, Associate Director and Category Head – Quaker, PepsiCo India, said: “With consumers now working both from home and office, it’s tough managing an active and nutritious morning routine while gearing up for the day ahead. The Quaker Oats Muesli campaign ‘Ab Breakfast ko Banao Unskippable Breakfast’ builds on this powerful insight in a relatable and fun way to inspire consumers to make their breakfast an unskippable part of their mornings with Quaker Oats Muesli. It’s a modern offering that gives consumers a tasty, nutritious, no-cook and ready-to-eat option for busy morning schedules.”

Added Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett: “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and to reiterate this, our 3-film campaign essays relatable situations on the repercussions of skipping breakfast. Each film, with quirk, depicts everyday struggles we often face and how they can be better dealt with if you have had a good breakfast. Thus, presenting the exciting option of Quaker Oats Muesli to help consumers with the perfect start to their day.”