Kaya launches campaign ahead of wedding season

05 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Kaya, the hair and skin care company, has launched the #BridesOfKaya campaign ahead of the wedding season.

Said Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, VP and Head of Marketing, Kaya: “At Kaya, we believe that every bride-to-be deserves customised and personalised services that are best suited for her. With the wedding season right around the corner, we have curated packages that have been designed specifically for someone who would be tying the knot soon and our treatments and products help her look her absolute best on her special day. We have roped in real brides staying true to our purpose of “beautiful is you”, an authentic inclusive highly relatable narrative. Our mission is to promote the intrinsic value of the strongest foundation of skin and hair health.