Katrina Kaif moves to PepsiCo’s Aquafina from Slice

21 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Katrina Kaif is the new brand ambassador of Aquafina bottled water produced by PepsiCo India. She moves to new brand after a long-standing association of 16 years with the company’s Slice Mango Drink.

Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said: “Goes without saying, Slice will always remind us of Katrina, who has been a wonderful face for the brand for over the last 16 years. The campaigns that we have created together will go down in history and always remind the consumers of the indulgence of mangoes.”