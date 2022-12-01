IProspect launches campaign for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

By Our Staff

IProspect, the digital-first end-to-end media agency from Dentsu India, has launched ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s (AM/NS India) latest campaign titled ‘Reimagineering’. The campaign’s objective is to raise awareness and build imagery of a global new-age steel manufacturer committed to creating a brand-new future for the industry, people, and the planet.

Speaking on the campaign, Bibek Chattopadhyay, Head – Communications, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India said: “We embarked on a journey almost a year back to craft the corporate identity and design for AM/NS India – a venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the most valued brands in the metal and mining space worldwide. With the 360-degree campaign, entailing media formats, we unveil a Young, Dynamic, Smart, Thoughtful, and Global architecture that elevates the brand presentation. Reimagineering – one world that eloquently puts forth our ambitions for the market we are privileged to serve – is rudimentary to our concept and reflects our brand philosophy, ‘Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures’.”

Added Vinod Thadani, CEO, IProspect and Chief Digital Growth Officer, Dentsu Media: “We are extremely proud to be part of this amazing campaign. The beauty of the campaign is in synchronization of 6 very impactful KVs, a powerful and visually delighted TVC with melodious background score and multiple format renditions across touchpoints. We planned the campaign such a way so that each touchpoint complement each other to establish the core proposition of the brand. I am confident post this campaign, AM/NS brand awareness will be enhanced significantly.”