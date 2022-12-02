Iodex ‘Har Din Jeet Meri’ campaign

02 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Pain relief brand Iodex has launched a new campaign ‘Har Din Jeet Meri’.

Said Bineet Jain, Pain & Respiratory Health Lead, India Subcontinent, Haleon: “Iodex is a heritage brand which has been trusted for many generations. With this new communication idea, the brand continues to be relevant to consumer’s life by capturing today’s spirit of making winning an everyday habit. With a strong portfolio of products spanning across gel, spray and balm, there is an Iodex for every consumer need.”