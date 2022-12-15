Innocean renews global media mandate with Havas

By Our Staff

Innocean, global marketing and communications company, has agreed to renew its global media partnership with Havas Media Group beyond 2022. The company kicked off an internal review earlier this year and led the entire process on behalf of all relevant stakeholders from Hyundai Motor Group brands across their key regions.

:: The mandate comprises the Hyundai Motor Group brands Hyundai, Kia and Genesis

:: The global scope includes Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, managed through Innocean’s international team in Seoul, its European team in Frankfurt, its Middle East team in Dubai, and its Asia Pacific teams in New Delhi and Jakarta

:: Innocean and Havas Media Group have a long history of partnership on behalf of the Hyundai Motor Group and are excited to continue this long-term relationship

In 2019, INNOCEAN ran a structured competitive pitch process and decided to again work with Havas Media Group as the media agency for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis. Over time, the partnership has led to a larger scope of work in various service areas. Whereas the relationship is now reviewed more frequently, Innocean is once again selecting Havas Media Group – the incumbent agency –for a longer period of time. Both parties are excited to continue their successful partnership into upcoming years.

William Lee, Global CEO at Innocean said: “We are satisfied to continue our partnership with Havas Media Group for the coming years. We made significant progress in the last few years to support our Hyundai Motor Group clients on digital transformation and excellence.”

Peter Mears, Global CEO at Havas Media Group said: “We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Innocean following a thorough and rigorous review process. The Hyundai Motor Group brands are leaders in new mobility solutions, and we look forward to reinvigorated collaboration as we help them navigate today’s everchanging media ecosystem.”