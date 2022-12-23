Hrithik Roshan endorses Probus Insurance Broker

23 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Probus Insurance Broker, Insurtech company, has launched its first digital ad campaign with their brand ambassador, Hrithik Roshan. The campaign ‘Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarthi’ was launched via its TVC.

Speaking about the newly launched campaign, Rakesh Goyal – Managing Director, Probus said: “Watching our dreams, the seeds of which were sown over a decade ago has finally come alive and it’s been an emotional moment for all of us at Probus. We are overwhelmed and this campaign is dedicated to every partner and team member who made this day possible. In our ten-year history, this is the first time we have spent on an ad campaign. Our core team has remained the same since our inception and we only grew by word of mouth so far, thanks to our loyal customers. We have worked very hard to be a profitable company, especially through the pandemic. We are only the second company in India, in the insurtech space to receive FDI inflow from a globally renowned European Impact Fund set up by an initiative of the United Nations. Moreover, 60 % of our decision-makers and more than 45% of employees at Probus are women, which is reflected in the ad too with a woman PosP”