Home Credit India releases second brand campaign

09 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Home Credit India (HCIN), a local arm of the global consumer finance provider, unveiled its second brand campaign – Khushiyon Mein Der Kaisi – on lines of its new brand thought ‘Zindagi Hit’. This campaign is an effort to have sustained brand connect with Home Credit consumers and potential loans seekers. The AV showcases Home Credit as an enabler, trusted by 1.5Cr+ customers with the support and special relation enjoyed with over 50,000 retail partner network pan-India, towards fulfilling consumer aspirations and helping them to extract more from life – now leading to more celebrations.