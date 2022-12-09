Hamdard campaign for women

09 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) has unveiled a new campaign for Roghan Badam Shirin, an oil used for skin, hair, memory and stronger bones.

Conceptualised by Dentsu, the campaign shows women who aren’t afraid to make life and career choices.

Said Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard Laboratories: ‘Our aim through this campaign is to make every woman love the skin they are in. We wanted to create a world where beauty is the source of confidence and not anxiety. Roghan Badam Shirin is that magical oil that can work on dry skin, and act like a hydrating agent, the vitamin-E-rich almond oil acts like a moisturizing oil, Its anti-inflammatory properties help in tightening the skin by penetrating at deeper levels. Almonds are also considered brain food. Hence when had with milk, it helps in boosting children’s memory and relieves constipation. Our memory film will be launched next week highlighting the product benefit,”