GroupM India elevates Navin Khemka and Sonali Malaviya for EssenceMediacom

27 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

GroupM India has elevated Navin Khemka and Sonali Malaviya at EssenceMediacom South Asia (EssenceMediacom = Essence + MediaCom). Khemka has been appointed as the CEO of EssenceMediacom South Asia, while Malaviya has been promoted as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer – EssenceMediacom South Asia.

Both Khemka and Malaviya will be based out of Gurugram. They will work together to bring additional specialisations such as e-commerce, addressable content and digital OOH, to the offerings, while ensuring best-in-class core capabilities.