Grey names Rahul Pahwa as Senior VP & Biz Head (North)

06 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Grey group India has announced the elevation of Rahul Pahwa as Senior Vice President and Business Head (North). He will report to Ketan Desai, Chief Operating Officer, Grey India.

Said Desai: “Rahul will lead the development of Grey’s unified network offering, true to its borderless vision, with enhanced creativity, collaboration and speed to market. Most importantly, he will focus on developing Grey’s future-facing integrated agency offering in North region.”