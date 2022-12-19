Godrej Professional drives inclusivity in new campaign

19 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Godrej Professional, hair colour and styling brand, launches a new #ColoursAreForAll campaign. The objective is to weave beauty with the message of acceptance, inclusivity and self-expression.

Commenting on the campaign, Neeraj Senguttuvan, Category Head – Hair Care, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said: ‘Fashion and beauty are proud and unapologetic reflections of individual identities. There has often been misconception that hair colour and bold styles are only for a certain segment of people. The truth, however, is far from that. As a brand, we’ve always believed that our products can be used by absolutely anyone and that’s what makes Godrej Professional a leading name in hair colour segment. We want to be synonymous with inclusivity and confidence, the campaign and the ‘Dimension-Ombreyage collection’ is a step in this direction. This new campaign will push us to look at blurring lines of beauty and create an acceptance for all.”