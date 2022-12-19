FOGSI launches campaign against anaemia

19 Dec,2022

By our Staff

The Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) has launched a campaign to prevent anaemia. This is part of the ongoing ‘Nari Swasthya Janandolan Yatra – Anaemia National Ride’ in partnership with Dr Hrishikesh Pai. The Yatra was started from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on 28th November 2022, and will cover 5 states and over 20 cities, culminating at Kolkata in the first week of January 2023.

Speaking on organising ‘Nari Swasthya Janandolan Yatra – Anaemia National Ride’, Dr Hrishikesh D Pai, President, FOGSI said: “Taking the mission and vision of FOGSI of advocating and promoting women’s health and reproductive rights forward and considering the dire need of spreading awareness on anaemia amongst women, we have organised the Yatra that will cover 5 states and over 20 cities of India. Mitigating anaemia in India needs a multi-level approach that includes a high level of awareness building, behaviour change communication and challenging societal norms related to women’s nutrition and health needs. This Yatra is part of my Badlaav (Change) – a corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign focused on advocacy for all aspects of women’s health. The concept is defined by the integration of information, equality in treatment and technology to be accessible for all. Badlaav Clinics will provide free health examinations for women on the 18th of every month.”