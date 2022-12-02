Fitterfly unveils new brand identity

02 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Fitterfly, a leading health-tech company working in the field of digital therapeutics (DTx), has unveiled a new brand identity as a step towards its next growth phase.

Said Kanwaljeet Singh, Managing Partner and Co-founder, Fireside: “Trust credentials are extremely essential for the kind of business that Fitterfly is in. In this regard, the rebranding comes as an important step in the right direction. As a young brand that aims to make a difference to people’s health, it was imperative that their persona resonates with consumers. We are happy to back them at every step.”