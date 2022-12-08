Famous Innovations elevates Mithila Saraf as CEO

07 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Famous Innovations creative agency elevates Mithila Saraf as the CEO. In her last 10 years at Famous, she has steered growth for more than 50 brands including Raymond, Mahindra, Titan, Van Heusen, Budweiser, Absolut, Jameson, Diageo, Unilever, etc. as well as for Famous as a brand itself.

Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, of Famous Innovations said: “Mithila takes this role on the same day that she completed 10 years with this entrepreneur-driven company, and trust me it’s not easy working with an entrepreneur. She has been my partner since day 1, today she just gets the title. She joined the company with no salary as an intern and it’s incredible to see her journey today, leading 3 offices and our aggressive growth plans. In the last 10 years, I saw many Mithilas, but her signature is that she is always balanced, empathetic and very fair to everyone. Her work is her personal life and she makes people her family. While on the one side she’s been winning Young Business Leader of the Year, on the other she has represented India at Cannes as a Copywriter for 3 years in a row. This tells us about her sensitivity, insight and balance of the logical and the emotional. Everyone looks at Famous and thinks it’s all me, but that’s not true. Mithila and a few other people will now take this agency further than anyone imagined, we’re opening offices in Dubai and Malaysia soon and one day we will be in New York. My mandate for her is to make not just the most profitable agency, but the happiest agency. With this move, I get to focus more on doing what I am good at – the creative work – and I think the next decade is going to belong to us.”