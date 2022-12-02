Eicher’s #UpTimeHaiTohOnTimeHai

02 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Eicher is celebrating its passion for Uptime, as an indicator of its “commitment to put the truck back on the road on time”. Grapes Integrated has conceptualised and executed this music video campaign for the Eicher brand. The overall campaign intends to showcase the competence and collaboration of the technicians and other support services around the theme of UpTimeHaiTohOnTimeHai.

Said Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO Grapes: “Eicher as a brand has always worked towards optimising the performance of the vehicle. The uptime services it provides play an instrumental role in ensuring minimum disruption to the supply chain by ensuring the vehicle coming to its workshop hits the road back on time. The chorus UpTimeHaiTohOnTimeHai depicted with the help of music and dance effectively establishes the role of Eicher in providing superior uptime to avoid any unplanned breakdowns. Therefore, to instill this message amongst the Eicher uptime workers on regular basis, we thought there is nothing better than coming up with an anthem that can be played and celebrated by the Eicher technicians”.

Added Rohan Mascarenhas (Head – Brand & Marcom), Eicher: “At Eicher, Uptime is not just a service promise but a movement, that each of us, play a role. This video showcases the passion of Team Eicher and is a source of inspiration to make everyone continuously move to the Uptime Beat. And the team at Grapes did a fantastic job in effectively capturing the essence of Uptime in an extremely innovative and entertaining manner”.