Digit Insurance launches new YouTube series

23 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Go Digit General Insurance, a general insurance company, has released a new series on YouTube named ‘Simply Put’. The series will focus on simplifying complex financial decision making, including insurance, using pop-culture references, memes, data visualizations and more.

Commenting on the newly-launched YouTube series, Tanya Marwah, Vice President and Head – Brand Marketing, Digit Insurance said: “The ‘Simply Put’ series is one of our latest conquests towards making insurance simple. Tackling inherent biases, doubting the real value of health cover or thinking of insurance through different life stages is something we have all done at some point in time. The series will demystify these complex ideas, albeit through simple and easy-to-understand references, all in a fun narrative that people would hopefully love watching.”