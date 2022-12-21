Dentsu wins media mandate for Vida electric scooter

By Our Staff

Dentsu India has won the integrated media mandate for Vida electric scooter recently launched by Hero MotoCorp motorcycle and scooter manufacturer. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the network’s Gurgaon office.

As per the mandate, the agency will oversee the brand’s global full-funnel marketing, which includes performance and digital marketing. It will manage Vida’s branding and performance campaigns with the best of its talent and capabilities as the strategic media partner.

Speaking on the win, Anita Kotwani from Dentsu India said: “We are delighted to win MotoCorp’s emerging mobility brand Vida powered by Hero. Vida is a truly new-age global brand, that is authentic and progressive, and we are delighted with the mandate of managing it not only in India but across the globe. As dentsu, we pride ourselves in working with brands that ‘make way’ to drive meaningful progress for the environment.”

Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Head of Business Growth, Emerging Mobility, Hero MotoCorp added: “We are glad to have dentsu India as our partner in this journey towards growing the electric mobility category across the world. Our endeavor is to create a brand that is truly global in nature, a brand that resonates with audiences from Bangalore to Bogota and Lucknow to London. VIDA is a new age brand with a distinct identity with the tagline ‘Make way’, a call to action to all change-makers to drive positive change. Our choice of partners is a clear reflection of this intent to build a global, new-age brand.”