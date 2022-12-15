Dentsu Programmatic launches Dentsu Curate in India

15 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu Programmatic has launched its strategic programmatic supply solution ‘Dentsu Curate’ in India. A first-of-its-kind service in the market, Dentsu Curate enables advertisers to target premium and brand-safe inventory, allowing them to bring better performance leading to high operational efficiency for all campaigns. It also aims to improve media quality by consolidating supply and involving deeper integrations with tech platforms and data partners.

Dentsu Curate – which was first introduced in APAC, is built on Dentsu international’s global clean supply initiative. The programmatic supply solution guides advertisers in buying digital inventory across media on behalf of Dentsu X, Carat, and iProspect in a brand-safe and fraud-free environment through robust evaluation mechanisms, with industry-leading partnerships offering high-quality premium supply coupled with Supply Path Optimization modeling.

Speaking on the launch, Divya Karani, South Asia Chief Executive Officer, Media, Dentsu said: “Dentsu Curate offers our clients’ assurance and trust in maximizing fraud-free, brand safe, and viewable inventory. Dentsu’s ability to fulfill these assurances entails working with the right supply partners with robust solutions and value to ensure clean supply in building a marketplace for our advertisers.”

Added Salil Shanker, Chief Operating Officer, Dentsu Programmatic added, “At dentsu, we are committed to investing our brand dollars to deliver maximum efficiency and efficacy whilst safeguarding brand legacy. With the launch of Dentsu Curate, we are equipped to help enable great value and outcomes for our clients and support a fair marketplace.”

Saagar Sethi, President Amplifi India said: “It is all about finding the right mixture of quality publishers and partners that align with our defined quality KPIs. Our Inventory Superiority Mechanism is used to analyse the quality of a publisher across a variety of our trusted partners. With Dentsu Curate we safeguard transparency on the overall media operations.”