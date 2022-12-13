Dentsu launches brand film for iQOO smartphone

12 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu Creative India has launched a brand film for iQOO smartphones. The film stars Vijay Devarakonda and Janhvi Kapoor and was created in response to a contest run by iQOO on their social media platforms where they asked users to tell how they pronounce the brand name. Most of them mispronounced it as ikku, eye kyun, IQ, IQ-double-O, ICOOOH and more.

Speaking about the film, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India, said: “We are excited to launch this brand pronunciation awareness film with the hope that we will build a stronger relationship and instill confidence in our consumers who are at the heart of our business.Through this, we intend to create a sense of community and cheerfulness around this common conundrum and hope that our customers will be able to proudly speak about our products and services with their family and friends.”

Speaking about the film, Ashit Chakravarty, Managing Partner, Dentsu Creative added: “It is rare for a brand to be honest and bold about how its name is frequently mispronounced. Kudos to the entire IQOO team for being bold and turning what is a unique problem into an opportunity. The idea for us was to always stay true to the story that we are India’s no. 1 smartphone brand in terms of user satisfaction, but people just don’t seem to get our name right.”