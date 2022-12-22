DDB Mudra joins Shoojit Sircar for digital film

21 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Directed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, the digital film ‘Yeh Kaun Sa Fest Hai Bhai’ highlights how Meta’s (formerly Facebook) apps – Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram help people and communities progress. It is part of Meta’s ongoing ‘Where can’t we go together’ campaign that started earlier this year.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Director Shoojit Sircar said: “Certain moments of one’s youth remain as memories across a lifetime. Organizing a college festival with friends is one such experience and that is what resonated with me when I first read the script. Pallavi Chakravarti and Neeraj Kanitkar; the creatives and I jammed on how we can capture that unfettered spirit of youth – an almost child-like belief in the ability to achieve anything, together – through this film. While filming, my constant brief to the bunch of young and enthusiastic actors was to keep alive a strong, serious desire to make the festival a success despite all the ups and downs, and it is that youthful innocence that we have tried to encapsulate through this film. I am thankful that the team has decided to play the long version, which I believe captures in entirety the essence of the film.”

Elaborating on the concept, Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head – West, DDB Mudra Group said: “For the team working on this project it was above all, a trip down memory lane. We thought back to how organising college festivals and participating in them had been integral to our formative years – how it made us network, connect with people (sometimes for life), made leaders out of the most reticent among us and brought our talents to the fore. Imagine if we had been powered by social media back then…imagine what the same passion, the same ambition and the same curiosity could have led to, had Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp been the wind beneath our wings. The result of this nostalgic journey is a classic underdog story that we hope will make you as happy as it did us.”