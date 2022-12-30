DDB Mudra Group bolsters its India leadership

30 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Strengthening its senior leadership in creative and planning, DDB Mudra Group onboards Menaka Menon (National Strategy Head) and Nitin Pradhan (Creative Head – South). Cumulatively, they bring over 40 years of experience in creative thinking and strategic planning across brands and categories.

Talking about the senior appointments Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said: “Bernbach had said that creativity is the most powerful force in business. And those words form the core of what we’re trying to build at the DDB Mudra Group. But how strong the force of creativity is, depends on the talent that wields it and leads it. In Menaka and Nitin, we found strong leaders and wielders of this force. I look forward to working with them and creating some really exciting work on some of our biggest brands.”

Commenting on her new role, Menon added: “DDB Mudra Group is at an exciting juncture, having created beautiful and impactful work, with a clear focus on building on the same. I look forward to being part of a stellar team working towards a shared mission and bringing in a fresh perspective to work.”

Pradhan said: “The vision of making DDB Mudra, the integrated agency of choice in the industry is something that inspired me to take up the South creative mandate. The Bengaluru office has recently proven its intent to push creative boundaries with mainline campaigns on BGMI and Indeed. And given the vast portfolio of brands that it has across categories, I’m quite excited to partner the team in its new phase of growth, where creativity will have a more central role to play.”