Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | You would’ve seen the performance of all the teams in the 2022 Fifa World Cup. So which team are you rooting for?

Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das

06 Dec,2022

06 Dec,2022

Q. You would’ve seen the performance of all the teams in the 2022 Fifa World Cup. So which team are you rooting for?

A. This would be a hazardous guess as in this Fifa World Cup as we have seen how some of the Davids (eg Belgium and Germany could not make it for the knockout stage) have inflicted unanticipated defeats on the Goliaths of world soccer. My guess is Argentina (may be I am biased as this World Cup may be the last for Messy) followed by Brazil with Spain, England and France not so far behind. Having said that, on the day of the final, how one team plays with strategy and luck (I believe in the luck factor a lot), would be very difficult to predict. From this point of view, this World Cup might have some more surprises left for us. Frankly speaking, this has kept us glued to the World Cup this year as no one is invincible. I can’t be more precise than this.