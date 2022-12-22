Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | With a global recession a near-reality, what should Indian media organisations be doing?

The question is self-explanatory, and the answer is nice, detailed and pragmatic. As always. Here’s the December 22 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. With a global recession a near-reality, what should Indian media organisations be doing?

A. Even if the winter of global recession is a hot topic of discussion ( and would be a reality too), I believe in de- averaging a general trend. This implies that countries, industry sectors and individual companies could buck the trend. What would work is focus, discipline of thought (read strategy), execution, corporate culture et al have to be attuned to the new reality.

A dose of paranoia would not be bad. Conserving resources and reduction of wastages would be an imperative. Chasing a mindless turnover would be a vanity, profit will be considered sanity but cash would be a reality.

I am a believer of the India growth story and in the synchronisation of economic and fiscal policy of the country. Hence, India would be able to withstand the global headwinds better. But India Inc needs to be ambidextrous about balancing both microscopic and telescopic approaches to strategy formulation, specially legacy companies who need to change with continuity and work closely with startups as a complementary ecosystem for innovation, demand simulation and supply side economics. A tall ask, but why waste a possible drought?