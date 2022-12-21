Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Some former Twitter employees are planning a rival app called Spill. Worth embracing when launched or should one just wait and watch?

We don’t quite know what Musk will do next, but it’s not going to be easy to replace Twitter. W e asked Dr Bhaskar Das a question on Spell nevertheless. Here’s the December 20 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Some former Twitter employees are planning a rival app called Spill. Worth embracing when launched or should one just wait and watch?

A. Competition is always good and I am not expecting the new player would spill the beans, but would create new and improved experience for the social media handle in sync with user expectations and experience.

It is one thing to say that Spill would be the platform that will cater to the “culture drivers” and also serve as a refuge for creators from Black Twitter, and it’s another thing to deliver it. I am sure other ex-Twitter employees would conceive of such platforms as there is a market for it though business model would always be an issue.

I feel you need not wait and watch. If the platform satisfies your need/ want, you can be an innovator or an early adopter, as per the diffusion curve theory.