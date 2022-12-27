Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | MxM’s ‘Mediaperson of the Year 2022’ saw a no-show. As in, no one from the Indian advertising and media was found to be suitable for the title. You agree?

When you ask a question like this, you are asking for a trouble. But our Wizard with Words was thankfully not too unkind to us. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the December 27 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. You could’ve been a tad lenient. In an age of ambient pessimism emanating from global and local forces, some sunny side up (however hyperbolic) news can uplift the spirits of the players of the game. You can always revisit your decision. See how The Economist has chosen Ukraine as the country of the year for its heroism against an aggressor. Come to think of it, the media industry has shown exceptional resilience in the face of a variety of challenges for the last two years. And the award can go to…. But I am not the Boss.