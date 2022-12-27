Today's Top Stories
- Prime Video releases a new session of ‘Maitri: Female First Collective’
- GroupM India elevates Navin Khemka and Sonali Malaviya for EssenceMediacom
- Virushka features in Shyam Steel TVC
- Partha Sinha wins the Distinguished Alumnus Award at IIT Kharagpur
- Cadbury Dairy Milk launches new campaign
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | MxM’s ‘Mediaperson of the Year 2022’ saw a no-show. As in, no one from the Indian advertising and media was found to be suitable for the title. You agree?
- LinkedIn @ 20: Transforming the business networking giant
Videos