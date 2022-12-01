Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s the beginning of the last month of the calendar year. Your response (and why): Phew, Sob, Bring it on!

01 Dec,2022

It’s a question we generally ask closer to the end of the calendar and fiscal year. So here’s Dr Bhaskar Das and his response in the December 1 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s the beginning of the last month of the calendar year. Your response (and why): Phew, Sob, Bring it on!

A. To me there is no difference between months (apart from a seasonal change). Philosophically, time is a non-spatial continuum in which events occur in apparently irreversible succession from the past through the present to the future. This is not my funda, but I believe in it. So, the end of the calendar year or financial year are part of corporate lexicon, and do not belong to the realm of philosophy.

I know you would not be satisfied with the philosophical jamboree. So another way of answering your question is: though December is the last month of the year, it also gets us excited about new hopes and possibilities of 2023. The last three years have been quite challenging for India Inc through various headwinds, but everyone hopes that the India Growth Story would augur well for the coming year and our collective wish would take India upwards in terms of prosperity. Amen to that.