Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s said that 80% of celeb endorsements featured movie stars. Does this say anything about the popularity of all other celebs?

21 Dec,2022

We thought we could get our Wizard with Words a provocative reply, but no such luck. Without any further ado, the December 21 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. It’s said that 80% of celeb endorsements featured movie stars. Does this say anything about the popularity of all other celebs?

A. The logic of endorsement (at least in India) is that celebs/ influencers are shortlisted on the basis of their popularity and followers. In India, film and cricket get maximum following and advertisers follow that. I don’t want to enter into any debate whether it’s right or wrong, but that’s the current dominant mindset. There are many exceptions where brands use the common man as protagonist for their brand communication. Yes, they are more exceptions than the rule. Nothing succeeds like success (the current approach must be working for brand custodians) and the marketers can’t probably distribute endorsements, socialistically, just for a cause.