Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s difficult to think of election results coverage without Prannoy Roy and Dorab Sopariwala. We don’t know what they are going to be doing next, but a word on the contribution of the Roys to news television?

07 Dec,2022

If it’s an election result, Dr Prannoy Roy always scored high with the results coverage and analysis. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das a question on Dr Roy’s contribution to news television on the eve of Gujarat/HP/MCD results for the December 7 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s difficult to think of election results coverage without Prannoy Roy and Dorab Sopariwala. We don’t know what they are going to be doing next, but a word on the contribution of the Roys to news television?

A. I think in the craft of news journalism, Dr Prannoy Roy’s name would always get a prominent reference. This may be my personal opinion but I shall stick to it as it’s my subjective opinion and detractors are most welcome to differ. Elections would come and go and the final verdicts would be a reflection of voters’ preference, irrespective of the quality of analysis. So the show would go on. But the real contribution of a craftsperson is setting standards of journalism in news television and how many professionals s/he could inspire to excel in their task. I think that most of the branded anchors of various news channels had at some point of time had worked with Dr Roy and NDTV. But as the adage goes, the old order changeth, yielding place to new. (‘The old order changeth, yielding place to new’ is a line from Alfred Lord Tennyson’s classic poem, ‘Morte d’Arthur’. These dying words of King Arthur were his realisation that there would be a change in generations with views different from his. I found its relevance to your question, however inappropriate. This may be my frailty to relate appropriately).