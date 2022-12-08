Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | I know you have said it’s all continuum. But if you have to evaluate the progress of the adspends in the last 11 months, how would you rate it vis-a-vis the pre-Covid 2019?

08 Dec,2022

Tough question given that the last few months have been not great shakes for revenues. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das a question for the December 8 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. I know you have said it’s all continuum. But if you have to evaluate the progress of the adspends in the last 11 months, how would you rate it vis-a-vis the pre-Covid 2019?

A. During the last 11 months, the advertisement spend level has certainly reached the pre-Covid level, albeit it would differ by media formats and by industry sector. I agree that the growth has been led by digital and TV dominantly but growth has been experienced by market leaders of various formats except in movies. That has also been impacted by the rise of popularity of OTT consumption and fast adoption of connected devices. Besides, India could counter the global trend of stagflation through deft balancing of its economic and fiscal policies, as of now, is expected to maintain a GDP growth level of above 6% which isn’t a mean feat , given the VUCA syndrome in various operating environments, globally.