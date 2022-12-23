Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | How do you react when a holiday like Christmas falls on a Sunday? Given that it’s a loss of a holiday…

23 Dec,2022

It’s a Friday question, and, yes, we must confess, that we were a little disappointed that we’ve lost out on a holiday. But, heck, 2023 is full of Super Weekend possibilities, so there is, yes, some cheer ahead on that front. Here’s the December 23 edition of Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. How do you react when when a holiday like Christmas falls on a Sunday? Given that it’s a loss of a holiday…

A. During my school days, I used to think like that. But it doesn’t matter as I find the occasion is important for celebration and not that, one gets it on a Sunday or not. The year-end festive spirits start from Christmas itself and they spill over till the end of the year. So a loss of a holiday is inconsequential.

I am conscious that the human dil maange more and the mind craves for one more day of mirth and merriment. But one can’t change day of the calendar or a festival day. So why bother?