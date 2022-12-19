Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | After so many questions around the FIFA World Cup, we couldn’t not have asked you this final one. On the Final. Deserving victory for Argentina?

19 Dec,2022

If there was one reason why we wanted Argentina to win, it was Messi’s artistry. W e asked Dr Bhaskar Das a question for his view on the final for December 19 edition of Das ka Dum, and here it is. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. After so many questions around the FIFA World Cup, we couldn’t not have asked you this final one. On the Final. Deserving victory for Argentina?

A. The FIFA World Cup final this year was really like what an ideal final match ought to be. While both teams played well, someone has to win. Hence I feel Argentina was a deserving winner. France recovered exceptionally well after being down two goals. They recovered from that setback, and how!

But Messi was the difference. The way he galvanised his team to a common and unifying purpose. My guess is that they wanted to give the legend a fitting tribute. It can be something else also. But a shared PURPOSE can elevate any team’s commitment to an orbit-shifting performance. Don’t forget Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the first match. Yesterday, Argentina‘a aggression from the beginning was noticeable. France became a different team in the second half and they recovered from their first half setback. They deserve kudos for that.

You may recall that my emotional prediction about Argentina being the world champion during the initial days of the FIFA , has come to be true. It was a fluke but I wanted it to happen for the craftsman and legend that Messi is.