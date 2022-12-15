Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A recent ad by Dream11 has been found to be disrespectful to musicians. Would you say that Indians have lost their sense of humour?

14 Dec,2022

We were surprised with the remark by a well-known film-maker, but when made on social media, it was sure to go viral. Here’s the December 14 edition of Das ka Dum where we asked Dr Bhaskar Das a question on the comment. Read on…

Q. A recent ad by Dream11 has been found to be disrespectful to musicians. Would you say that Indians have lost their sense of humour?

A. What to say? In the age of ubiquitous digital and social media presence, one can discern an erosion of funny bone density and intolerance to creative liberty. I have no view on that as an opinion of ONE is also important and has to be taken into account. Societal emotions need to be accepted, whether one likes it or not, and follow a middle path that abjures any possibility of polarisation.

Am I suggesting a bland approach to communication or anything that goes in public domain? I don’t know but I am certainly suggesting the path of least controversy. Why waste energy on combating something on which one has no control? Bland diet is good for health. In an environment of a majority of 1, how will I comment generically about 140 million people and their sense of humour. I love humouring myself in my cocooned domain where no media can enter.