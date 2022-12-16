Cosmos Maya announces key appointments, forays into VFX

16 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Animation company Cosmos-Maya has strengthened its leadership team with key appointments, that of Kaushal Nanavati as its Chief Revenue Officer, and Asif Khan as its Business Head – New Ventures (VFX, EdTech).

The duo will work closely with Megha Tata, CEO Cosmos-Maya, towards the company’s next phase of growth. The Singapore-headquartered company, was founded by filmmaker Ketan and Deepa Mehta and is backed by NewQuest Capital Partners.

Talking about the new appointments, Megha said: “We are delighted to welcome Kaushal and Asif to our senior leadership team. They bring years of experience and expertise in their respective fields and the combined force of their vision will help Cosmos Maya to reach new heights. We welcome them to the Cosmos Maya family, and I’m thrilled to work on new business opportunities together.”