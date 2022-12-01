Contract unveils campaign for Kisna Diamond

01 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

Further to recently winning the Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery account, Contract Advertising has launched a brand re-stage campaign with multiple films and a 360-degree campaign across print, outdoor, digital, and retail. The campaign features Stefy Patel and Tamanna Sharma.

Said Parag Shah, Director, Kisna: ”With rising affluence and international exposure, the Indian woman is ready to upgrade from traditional gold to more wearable diamonds. KISNA is best positioned to be a diamond-first brand given its Hari Krishna Group legacy. The re- stage campaign comes hand in hand with a shift in distribution strategy to focus on EBOs (Exclusive Branded Outlets). Launched in 2005, KISNA is India’s most widely distributed diamond jewellery brand.”

Added Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract Advertising: “The campaign is a disruptive take on the concept of a woman’s radiance and where diamond jewellery fits into the narrative.”