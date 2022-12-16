CoinSwitch unveils new brand identity

16 Dec,2022

By Our Staff

CoinSwitch, crypto investing app, has revealed a new brand identity, which includes a new logo, colours, font, and a refreshed mobile app. The company is on its way to diversify into other asset classes.

Said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch: “At CoinSwitch, we want to revolutionise the financial investment journey for Indians. As we transition from a single-asset app to a wealth-tech destination, we understand now more than ever, the need for a stronger relatable visual personality. We revolutionized crypto investing experience with a simple UI/UX to become the largest crypto investing platform in India. The brand new colourful, contemporary but sophisticated colour palette resembles our core motto – simplicity and inclusion and embodies our vision and the way forward – to become a preferred investment destination for all Indians.”